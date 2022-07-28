Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.76

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.76 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 115.57 ($1.39). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,649,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.76. The company has a market cap of £983.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,243.54).

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

