M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 12,512.6% in July

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12,512.6% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,997,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.