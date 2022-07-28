Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Grows By 20,000.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.98 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

In related news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

