Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after purchasing an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 448,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.