Stifel Nicolaus Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $22.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 495,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

