Barclays Cuts Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $68.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

RDY opened at $54.40 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $5,645,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.