Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

