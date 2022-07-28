Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.00.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.