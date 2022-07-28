Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.00.
NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
