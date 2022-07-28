HC Wainwright Trims Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Target Price to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Senseonics Stock Performance

SENS stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

