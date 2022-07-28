HC Wainwright Trims Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Target Price to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Senseonics Stock Performance
SENS stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
