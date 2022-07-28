Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 93,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.