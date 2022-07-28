Oppenheimer Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $118.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

