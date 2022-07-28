HC Wainwright Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $4.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.16 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

