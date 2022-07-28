UBS Group Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
NYSE HUN opened at $29.26 on Monday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,414,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
