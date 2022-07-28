Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,573,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

