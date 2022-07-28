Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

