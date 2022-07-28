Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.52.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
