Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Camtek has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

