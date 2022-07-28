Citigroup Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $135.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Square from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Square from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Square stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.03 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

