Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $35.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Stock Up 3.1 %

Intel stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

