Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
