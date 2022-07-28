Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

