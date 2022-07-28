South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.60.

South32 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.24 on Monday. South32 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

