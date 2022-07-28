First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -713,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -200,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $75,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 66.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,892 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

