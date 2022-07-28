Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$25.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wajax Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Wajax has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

