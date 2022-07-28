Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$25.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Wajax has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
About Wajax
