Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

CTSDF opened at $4.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.