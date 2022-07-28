IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.25.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $385.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.00 and a 200-day moving average of $450.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.