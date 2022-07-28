CL King Cuts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $120.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CL King from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

