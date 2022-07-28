Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

