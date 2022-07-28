Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,971,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

