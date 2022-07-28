Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.10.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
