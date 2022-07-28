Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.10.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.