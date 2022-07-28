StockNews.com Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.58. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

