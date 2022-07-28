Analyzing Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) & General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 7.11, meaning that its stock price is 611% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stericycle has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A Stericycle -2.58% 6.84% 3.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

99.9% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Stericycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 108.97 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Stericycle $2.65 billion 1.60 -$27.80 million ($0.74) -62.16

General Enterprise Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for General Enterprise Ventures and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Stericycle has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Stericycle beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand; and communication solutions, such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and other communications specifically for hospitals and integrated delivery networks. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

