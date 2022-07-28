Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,390 ($28.80).

HIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,721.50 ($20.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,140.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($32.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,650.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,869.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

