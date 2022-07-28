Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) PT at GBX 2,390

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,390 ($28.80).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,721.50 ($20.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,650.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,869.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,140.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($32.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.