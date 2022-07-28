Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $20.71

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

