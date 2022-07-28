Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $100.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

