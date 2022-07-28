Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.