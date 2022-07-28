Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $551.89

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.89.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 6.8 %

MPWR opened at $451.01 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.82.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

