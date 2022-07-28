SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.78 on Friday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

