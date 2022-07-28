VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $56.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $36.53 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.40.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.