VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $56.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $36.53 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.40.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
