Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $27.45

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nutanix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

