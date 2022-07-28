Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

