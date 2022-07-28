Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.89.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $451.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.65 and a 200-day moving average of $424.82. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

