Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $5.76

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $703.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

