Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $131.06

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $307.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 310,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

