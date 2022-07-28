Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $131.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $307.72.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

