Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $5.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

