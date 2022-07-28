Analyzing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 15.41 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -12.32 NIO $5.67 billion 5.70 -$625.45 million ($0.74) -26.19

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60 NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 125.33%. NIO has a consensus price target of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 102.27%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% NIO -19.67% -24.99% -9.83%

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.