Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 33.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Up 2.4 %

EDR opened at 22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is 25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,202.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.