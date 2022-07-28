ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

