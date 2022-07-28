Reviewing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.59 $199.99 million $1.44 9.10 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.27 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.71

Hailiang Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hailiang Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services. The company also provides ancillary educational services, such as well-rounded education, academic subject tutoring, study trip, and overseas study consulting services; and hotel management services. In addition, its schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels; courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, AP courses for the United States universities, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) courses for Australian universities, and International Baccalaureate (IB) courses for various countries in the world; and language courses, including Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 10,402 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 43,897 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

