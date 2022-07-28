Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $58.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.3 %

SMAR opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $531,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.